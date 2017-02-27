Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) final will be held in Lahore as scheduled. It was confirmed by Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah on Monday after a meeting regarding the decision, Waqt News reported.

“PSL final will be held in Gaddafi Stadium Lahore and final preparations are ongoing at the venue.” He added.

PSL Chairman Najam Sethi, talking to media after the meeting, said that online tickets will be available from Tuesday.

“Eight security experts from all over the world will come to watch PSL final in Lahore,” he added.

He further said that March 3 will decide whether which players are coming as the final teams are not decided yet.

He applauded Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif, who made the final decision. Sethi said that all the federal and provincial authorities are on same page.

PSL final, that was due to held in Lahore on March 5, was speculated after a wave of terrorism emerged in Lahore and other parts of country.