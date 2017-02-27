LAHORE-‘Bang Bang’ Juan Cruz Losada banged in fantastic four to steer Master Paints/Newage to HKB Aibak Polo Cup 2017 here at the jam-packed Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground on Sunday.

The winners, who were in supreme form and displayed superb polo, defeated Ittehad Textiles 6-5 in the thriller. The 7-goaler Losada was at his best and won not only the final but also the hearts of the spectators, who kept on cheering for him throughout the final. His teammate Hissam Ali Hyder also played significant role in team’s triumph as he thwarted tremendous two goals. From the losing side, Guy Gibrat and Mumtaz Abbas Niazi though played exceptionally and slammed three and two goals respectively, yet they couldn’t help their team win the final.

Guy Gibrat began the final with his field goal to provide Ittehad 1-0 lead, which couldn’t last long as Master Paints bounced back quickly to make it 1-1 through Losada. The second chukker was dominated by Master Paints, who struck tremendous three goals - two by Losada and one by Hissam Hyder – to take 4-1 edge. Ittehad Textiles staged a strong comeback in the third chukker when they pumped in three back-to-back goals through Guy Gibrat (two goals) and Mumtaz Abbas (one) to level the score at 4-4.

The fourth and conclusive chukker saw both the teams playing out their hearts and fighting for each and every goal. At last, Master Paints succeeded in converting one through Hissam Hyder to take 5-4 lead, but the score was once again leveled by Ittehad when their player Mumtaz scored a fine field goal. It was anyone’s match with only a few minutes were left in the final whistle, and in this time of need, 7-goaler Losada stole the show for Master Paints with his fabulous field goal. Howard George and Timothy John Bown were field umpires while Omer Minhas was referee.

Minister of Excise and Taxtion Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman graced the final as chief guest. Later, he, along with SKB CEO Nasir Kamal Khan and LPC president Irfan Ali Hyder, gave away shields and trophies to the top performers.

Talking to this scribe, man of the match Losada said: “We started the final well as our grip remained strong till the second chukker. The third chukker proved very costly for us as we made a lot of mistakes and missing, but luckily, we survived a scare and succeeded in achieving our first task of winning Aibak Polo Cup.

“Now we are focusing on next two high-goal events – Punjab Cup and National Open – and we are geared up for them. Our team combination is pretty good and hopefully, we will excel and win the both the big tournament,” he added.

SKB Chief Executive Officier said: “We are committed to promote sports especially polo in Pakistan, and that’s why we have sponsored this game of kings and will continue to support it in the years to come.”

The subsidiary final proved to be a nail-biting encounter as Barry's stamped their authority in the dying moments of the match, winning it by 5-4 against Master Paints (Black).

From the winning side, George Meyrick played a heroic role in his team's triumph. He struck a brace while his teammates Hamza Mawaz Khan and Raja Samiullah added one goal apiece. Marcelo Pascual, Sufi M Haris and Ahmed Ali Tiwana all hit one goal each from the losing side.

