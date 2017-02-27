DUBAI - English fast bowler Chris Jordan – who is playing for Peshawar Zalmi – has said that compared to other T20 leagues, PSL is more competitive and difficult in its format.

“Though you only have one team which doesn’t qualify it sounds simple but because the teams are quite strong, it actually is very difficult. Throughout the tournament, the competition has been very close.” About his experience in the PSL, Jordan said that it has been brilliant. "Everyone has been welcoming. We are lucky that Zalmi fans are coming in numbers. Last couple of games we have played good cricket and hopefully there is more to come."

The English player credited Darren Sammy and Shahid Afridi for providing a very relaxed dressing room environment. "It’s a brilliant environment – credit to Sammy, Shahid Afridi. We have a very relaxed environment in our dressing room as we are trying to enjoy each other's success," he said, adding that the Zalmi have a very good mix of youth and experience.

Jordan, however, chose to refrain from giving his comments on whether he would be willing to play PSL final in Lahore.