Karachi Kings won the 20th fixture of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2017 by six wickets against Islamabad United and qualified for the playoff round.

The match started with a delay due to a spell by rain and hence the play was reduced to 15 overs each side according to Duckworth-Lewis method.

Batting first, Islamabad United scored 123 runs on the loss of seven wickets in the given 15 overs. Opener Smith was in good form but hard luck that he missed his half century by just one run. He hit 7 fours and 1 six. He was caught by Pollard off a ball by Usman Khan.

Mohammad Amir, Sohail Khan and Usman Khan took two wickets each.

It was a good day for Karachi as openers Babar Azam and Chris Gayle gave 64-run opening stand to their team. Chris Gayle was the Man of the Match, who scored 44 runs off just 17 deliveries. He hit 5 sixes and 2 fours and assured Karachi Kings victory.

Shadab Khan took three important wickets of Babar Azam, Sangakara and Shoaib Malik.

Teams:

Islamabad United:

Dwayne Smith, Ben Duckett, Hussain Talat, Misbah-ul-Haq (capt), Brad Haddin (wk), Shane Watson, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Sami, Rumman Raees, Saeed Ajmal

Karachi Kings:

Babar Azam, Chris Gayle, Kumar Sangakkara (capt, wk), Shoaib Malik, Ravi Bopara, Kieron Pollard, Imad Wasim, Sohail Khan, Mohammad Amir, Usama Mir, Usman Khan