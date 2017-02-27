CRANS-MONTANA-Mikaela Shiffrin made up for the absence of sick American teammate Lindsey Vonn by winning Sunday's World Cup combined event in Crans-Montana.

Vonn opted out of the combined with what she dubbed food poisoning, the speed queen also suffering whiplash from a crash in Saturday's super-G. Shiffrin made no mistake in the slalom of the combined to take a further step to the World Cup overall title after finishing seventh in the opening super-G, 1.30sec adrift of Italy's Sofia Goggia. The 21-year-old American, who claimed a third consecutive world slalom title in St Moritz, timed a combined total of 2min 07.16sec, finishing 0.70sec ahead of Italy's Federica Brignone, with Slovenia's Ilka Stuhec in third (+0.85). The victory, Shiffrin's 29th in the World Cup and first in combined, left her -- in the absence through injury of Swiss rival Lara Gut -- in pole position for a first-ever overall title.

With just eight races until the end of the season (and 800 points on offer), Shiffrin enjoys a 298-point lead over Stuhec.

ITALY'S FILL WINS KVITFJELL SUPER-G: Italian veteran Peter Fill won Sunday's World Cup super-G in Kvitfjell, his first victory of the season and first ever in the speed event.

The 34-year-old clocked 1min 32.83sec, with Austrian Hannes Reichelt in second (+0.10sec), and Canada's newly-crowned world champion Erik Guay rounding out the podium (+0.23). The result wrapped up a good weekend for Fill, who was second in Saturday's downhill behind Norwegian Kjetil Jansrud, who could only finish seventh in the super-G but remains atop the discipline's standings.