Islamabad-Sri Lanka and Nepal carved out easy wins against their respective opponents on the second day of the 13th West Asia Cup Baseball Championship here at the newly-constructed baseball ground in Pakistan Sports Complex on Sunday.

In the first encounter of the day, Nepal outclassed Iraq 13-3. Despite having the services of 4 Japanese coaches, Nepal looked highly rusty and in the first 5 innings of the match as they managed to score only 2 runs. They did score two more runs in the next two innings, but Iraqis remained in the hunt and it was the last two innings, which made the difference and helped Nepal beat Iraq.

Anil Pariyar was star of the day for Nepal as he scored 3 runs, while Milan Thapa, Jeewan Nath, Achit Karki and Man Kumar hit two runs each and Rajesh Basnet and Binod Koirala one run each. Jaffar Hussain, Mustafa Layth and Martatha Sultan scored one run apiece for the losers.

The second match of the day saw Sri Lanka trouncing Iran 23-0. The Lankans made a superb start and kept on dominating throughout the match. Sandan, Asanka, Nelan scored 4 runs each, while Iiresh and Naween chipped in with 3 runs each, Sameera scored two and Krishna and Sanah one run each for the winners.

Earlier defending champions Pakistan routed Nepal 16-1. Zakir Afrdi, Arsalan Junior, Sameer and Arif scored two runs each, while Waseem Ali and Riaz scored a home run each. Denesh Singh scored the only run from the losing side. The India-Iraq match was called off due to non-issuance of visas to the Indian team.

Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Minister Riaz Hussain Pirzada inaugurated the championship, while PSB Director General Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera, DDG Facilities Agha Amjedullah, Assistant Director Hostels Malik Imtiaz Hussain, Shabeena Aftab and others were also present on the occasion.

Talking to The Nation, PBF president Syed Khawar Shah held Indians responsible for failing to submit visa applications timely. “It is Indians fault, as if they had started visa process according to set criteria, they would have definitely given Pakistani visas. It would have been nice, had the Indians come and play in Pakistan, but we have to move on now. We have cancelled all the matches involving India and now it is 5-team competition, the semi-finals of which will be played on February 28 and final on March 1.”

Although the arrangements made by Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) were excellent, yet the security was not up to the mark as there was hardly any security officials deployed at the main gate while a few policemen, who were deployed outside the ground, were busy in chit chat and least bothered about keeping close eye on people coming to the venue. The time is high when the organisers must look into this matter of grave concern and involve security agencies to pay heed to this important area and ensure strict security for the international event.

Players of Nepal and Iraq in action during the 13th West Asia Cup Baseball Championship.–Staff Photo