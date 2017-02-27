LAHORE-Zeeshan Gul stunned top seed Mansoor Zaman in the All Pakistan National Junior Squash Championship 2017 semifinal to qualify for u-19 final here at the PSA squash courts on Sunday.

In u-19 age category, Zeeshan of KP upset Mansoor of KP by 8/11, 12/14, 11/1, 11/4 and 11/8, while in the second semi-final, Abbas Zeb of KP beat Nasir Khan KP by 11/9, 11/9, 8/11 and 11/7 in 33 minutes to set final date against Zeeshan. The u-17 semifinals saw Uzair Rasheed outpacing Haris Qasim 11/3, 11/6, 12/10 and 11/7 and Uzair Shaukat edging out Oan Abbas 11/8, 11/6, 8/11, 12/10 to make into the finals.

In u-15 semifinal, another upset was witnessed when Ali Sher beat Asad Ullah 11/8, 11/9, 13/11, 11/4, 11/9 while in the second semifinal, Khushal Riaz beat Hammad Khan 8/11, 11/8, 15/13, 9/11, 11/9. In u-13 boys semifinals, M Ammad thumped Tayyab Rauf 11/2, 11/8, 11/7, 11/4, 11/7 and M Hamza stunned Ashab Irfan to book berth in the finals. In u-11 semifinals, Khaqan Malik beat Yaseen Khattak and Usman Nadeem Butt rout Shiraz Akbar to qualify for the finals.