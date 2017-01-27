ISLAMABAD-Aamir becomes the crowned champion of the 10th National Ranking Tenpin Bowling Championship 2017 deaf category after leaving the rest of the pack way behind in the two-game finals played here at Leisure City Bowling Club, Safa Gold Mall on late Wednesday night.

It was royal battle between Aamir and Azam, who fought for each and every pin. At one stage after the first round completion, it was Azam, who was leading by 9 pins, as he had twice smashed pins to enter the last game with slight advantage, but Aamir bounced back in style as he required to hit smashes on the last two attempts and Azam needed just 1 smash to land the title, but he missed the golden opportunity while Aamir succeeded in smashing both to retain his title by scoring 316 pins while Azam scored 312 pins. The third place went to Qasim Asad, who scored 290 pins. In the main round, Ahmer started feeling pressure and melt under extreme pressure by Hussain Chahtha, who grabbed top slot with 550 pins, while Ahmer was second with 534 pins and Saleem Baig third with 531 pins.