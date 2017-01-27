ADELAIDE - Australia cruised to a 57-run victory over Pakistan in the fifth and final one-day international at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

After setting an imposing total of 369-7, thanks to a record opening partnership of 284 between David Warner and Travis Head, the Australians bowled Pakistan out for 312. Pakistan's Babar Azam scored 100 and Sharjeel Khan a quickfire 79, but the home side were always in control and celebrated Australia Day in style with a convincing win.

Warner and Head earlier got Australia away to a superb start, with Warner particularly damaging as he smashed the Pakistan attack to all parts of the ground. Warner blasted 179 and Head 128 on their way to an opening stand of 284, a new Australian record for any wicket in ODIs. Both batsmen made their highest scores in one-day internationals, with Head also recording his maiden international century.

After losing the toss and being asked to bowl first, the Pakistanis almost got the perfect start when Mohammad Amir enticed an edge from Warner with his first ball. But a diving Azhar Ali at first slip couldn't hold onto a difficult chance and Warner was soon in full flight. He brought up his 50 from 34 balls and his 100 from 78 including 11 fours and two massive sixes. His 150 came from only 107 deliveries with 17 boundaries and three sixes.

Head was far more circumspect but once the ball stopped swinging after just four overs, he began to look more and more comfortable. On a flat pitch that offered nothing to the bowlers, the Australians were untroubled until Warner began to cramp, restricting his movements. Warner eventually fell when he swatted a short ball from Junaid Khan to Babar at point with the score on 284. Australia were headed for a score well over 400 when Warner and Head were in full flight but Pakistan fought back with some late wickets to restrict them to 369.

Pakistan's chase started badly when Azhar fell leg before to Mitchell Starc for 10, but Sharjeel and Babar took up the attack and moved the score to 140 before the big hitting Sharjeel mistimed a pull shot and skied a catch to wicketkeeper Matthew Wade. Babar began to pick up the pace and reached 100 from 107 balls, however, soon after bringing up his fourth ODI century he holed out to Head at mid-on. Shoaib Malik retired hurt when he was hit on the arm by a Pat Cummins short ball and despite a defiant 46 from Umar Akmal which took the visitors past 300 runs, Pakistan ultimately fell short.

Scoreboard

AUSTRALIA:

D Warner c Babar b Junaid 179

T Head c Azhar b Hasan 128

S Smith c Wahab b Junaid 4

G Maxwell c Hafeez b Amir 13

M Wade c Malik b Hasan 8

P Handscomb c Hafeez b Wahab 1

J Faulkner not out 18

M Starc run out 6

P Cummins not out 1

EXTRAS: (b1, lb 4, w6) 11

TOTAL: (for 7 wickets, 50 overs) 369

FOW: 1-284, 2-288, 3-323, 4-336, 5-342, 6-351, 7-367.

BOWLING: Amir 10-0-71-1, Junaid 10-0-61-2, Hasan 9-0-100-2, Hafeez 7-0-43-0, Wahab 10-0-62-1, Malik 4-0-27-0.

PAKISTAN:

Azhar Ali lbw Starc 6

Sharjeel c Wade b Starc 79

Babar c Head b Hazlewood 100

Hafeez c Smith b Starc 3

Shoaib Malik retired hurt 10

Umar Akmal c Wade b Cummins 46

Rizwan c Starc b Cummins 6

Amir c Maxwell b Faulkner 17

Wahab Riaz b Starc 17

Hasan Ali st Wade b Zampa 13

Junaid Khan not out 0

EXTRAS: (lb2, w13) 15

TOTAL: (for 9 wickets, 49.1 overs) 312

FOW: 1-10, 2-140, 3-145, 3-181*, 4-220, 5-246, 6-276, 7-282, 8-312, 9-312.

BOWLING: Starc 9.1-1-42-4, Hazlewood 10-0-74-1, Cummins 10-0-60-2, Faulkner 9-0-60-1, Zampa 9-0-61-1, Head 2-0-13-0.

UMPIRES: Simon Fry (AUS) and Chettithody Shamshuddin (IND)

THIRD UMPIRE: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)

MATCH REFEREE - Jeff Crowe (NZL)

STATS

Highest partnership for Australia in ODIs

284 Runs added by David Warner and Travis Head for the opening partnership. This is the second highest opening stand in ODIs. They fell two short of the record of 286 held by Sanath Jayasuriya and Upul Tharanga against England in 2006. This is also the highest partnership for any wicket for Australia going past the 260 runs added by Steven Smith and Warner against Afghanistan in Perth in 2015. In the process, Warner and Head also surpassed Australia's previous best opening stand of 246 by Aaron Finch and Shaun Marsh against Scotland in Edinburgh.

6 Number of ODI centuries by Warner this season- equals the most by a batsman in any season. Kumar Sangakkara scored six hundreds in 23 innings in 2014-15. Warner is the first batsman to score six centuries from any 11 consecutive innings in ODIs.

91 Innings taken by Warner to score 13 ODI centuries - third quickest to this feat behind Hashim Amla(83 innings) and Virat Kohli(86 innings).

9 Hundreds for Warner in Australia - Joint highest by any opening batsmen in Australia equaling Adam Gilchrist. Gilchrist got there in 98 innings while Warner has taken 49 innings.

179 Runs made by Warner - the third-highest score for Australia in ODIs. It is also the highest individual score at the Adelaide Oval. Warner went past Brian Lara's 156 against Pakistan in 2005. Incidentally the top three scores at this venue are against Pakistan. This is the third time Warner has been dismissed in the 170s.

5 Number of scores above 150 for Warner - equals the most by a batsman in ODIs. Sachin Tendulkar also made five 150-plus scores.

100 Runs conceded by Hasan Ali from nine overs - the second most expensive figures by a Pakistan bowler in ODIs and the third most expensive figures in Australia. Hasan is also the first bowler to concede 100 after taking a five-wicket haul in the previous match.

369 for 7 This is Australia's highest total against Pakistan in ODIs going past the 353 they made in the previous game of this series in Sydney. This is the 18th instance of Australia scoring more than 350 runs in ODIs and six of those have come in the last two years.

307 Runs from Warner and Head, the openers, in Australia's total of 369. This is the second-highest aggregate behind the 327 runs from New Zealand's Brendon McCullum and James Marshall against Ireland in 2008.

6 Number of consecutive series wins for Australia against Pakistan in a bilateral series. The last time Pakistan won was in 2002 when they beat Australia 2-1 in Australia.

1981 Last instance of a Pakistan batsman to score a century against Australia in Australia before Babar Azam. Zaheer Abbas made 108 at Sydney. Babar Azam has now made four centuries in his last eight innings.