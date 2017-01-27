ISLAMABAD-Khawaja Group of Industries chairman Khawaja Munir Ahmed Soharwardi announced to conduct 1st Inter-School Tenpin Bowling Championship in March at Arena Megazone, Karsaz.

Munir revealed this during an interview with The Nation. He said: “Pakistan is blessed with immense amount of natural talent, but when I saw the talent is being wasted and nobody is ready to accept the responsibility, it hurt me a lot. Allah has given us too much, so it is our national and moral duty to pass on benefits to the deserving ones. It is my promise that more than 4000 male and female students will be seen in action with record prize money will be on offer.”

He said his elder son Khawaja Ahmed Mustaqeem was a top bowler of the country and always requested to allow him to establish an international-standard bowling alley in every major city of the country. “Frankly speaking, after watching dirty politics, leg pulling and incompetent people at the helm of the federation’s affairs, I stopped him doing so. Believe me, I have deposited a heavy amount at Eiterim Mall, booked a space for installation of alley and order was also placed, but now after watching so many youngsters displaying their skills, I changed my mind.

“Virtual Axis Pakistan will construct at least 16 lanes bowling alleys in Karachi in the first stage and then in all the major cities of the country, where it is my promise unlike of others, all the deserving bowlers, amateurs, beginners and especially school and college going kids will get over-the-moon discounts and facilities. We don’t need to earn money by establishing bowling alleys, but we just want to promote this game at all levels,” he added.

Munir said they were ready to conduct international championship at any given city, if the PTBF showed willingness to join hands with Khawaja Group of Industries through Virtual Axis. “We will establish at least 16-lane alley at any given city.

“After watching such huge number of players gathered in the arena, I have decided to promote this game at grassroots level. Soon I will visit different cities and choose suitable places where bowling alleys will be launched. We will try to choose the best convenient places for the youth and it is my promise no one can raise finger and level allegations at Virtual Axis, as we will not take home a single penny of profit, instead we will work on no-profit no-loss basis and try our best to facilitate our youth in the best possible way,” Munir concluded.