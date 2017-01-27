ISLAMABAD-Double delight for 16-year-old M Naseem Akhtar, who won another title in the Jubilee Insurance National Junior U-21 title after hammering Haris Nadeem 6-1 in the best of 11 frames final here at PSB Snooker Hall on Thursday.

Earlier, Naseem clinched the U-18 title in the same event. With this title victory, Naseem also earned the right of representing Pakistan in Asian Junior U-18, U-21 and World Junior U-18 and U-21 Championships. In the U-21 final, Naseem won the first frame 80-40, before losing the second frame 42-70, but after that, it was one-way traffic, as he never allowed Haris to settle down and won the next five frames in a row. He won the third 56-47, fourth 85-10, fifth 71-54, sixth76-04 and seventh 51-41.

IPC minister didn’t bother to grace the occasion as chief guest so PSB Director General Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera then acted as chief guest. In the end, the chief guest handed over trophy and Rs 50,000 cash to Naseem for winning U-18 title and same amount and trophy was again handed over to him for winning U-21 title. U-21 losing finalist Haris received runner-up trophy and Rs 25,000 cash, while U-18 losing finalist Shaikh Mudassar got runner-up trophy and Rs 25,000 cash. Naseem also received Rs 5,000 for playing the highest break of U-18, while Haris also got Rs 5,000 for playing the highest break of U-21. The semifinalists got Rs 15,000 each, quarterfinalists Rs 5,000 each.