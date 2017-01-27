Lucic-Baroni ends it with a selfie

MELBOURNE - Mirjana Lucic-Baroni said the Australian Open has left her emotionally drained but she was proud of her astonishing, generation-bridging run to the semi-finals, which she capped with a selfie on court. The 34-year-old's dream tournament came to a crushing end at the hands of Serena Williams. Despite the loss, she made the most of her moment, grabbing a selfie on Rod Laver Arena as she soaked up applause for her achievement. "It was just a beautiful moment. It was just something for me," she said. "I just want to have (it) in my phone. It's just that moment, full crowd, packed court. It was really a very beautiful moment."–AFP

Que bounces back to tie first

YANGON - Philippines' Angelo Que bounced back from an opening bogey to tie for first with Japan's Azuma Yano at the end of the first day of the Myanmar Open on Thursday. The three times Asian tour winner notched seven birdies to end the day on a six-under-par 65 at the Pun Hlaing Golf Club in Yangon. He shared the clubhouse lead with three-time Japan champion Yano, who hit four straight birdies in his bid to better his runner-up result from last year. Korean KT Kim ended the day trailing the leaders by one shot on 66, alongside countryman Hwang Jung-gon and Makoto Inoue of Japan. Last year's winner, Shaun Norris, ended the day four-over-par on 75. Golfers from 30 different nations are competing at the four-day Leopalace21 Open for a share of the $750,000 purse in Myanmar's richest tournament.–AFP

Medvedeva impresses in Euro title defence

OSTRAVA - Russia's Evgenia Medvedeva launched an impressive defence of her title at the European Championships on Wednesday in Ostrava while Italian Carolina Kostner also found her form returning after almost three years away from competition. Medvedeva, just 17 but reigning world and European champion, turned on the style in the short programme. Clad in a sky-blue outfit with matching gloves she scored 78.92 points -- just off last month's personal best of 79.21 as she held off compatriot Anna Pogorilaya, who scored 74.39 ahead of 72.40 for Kostner. "I had expected a slightly higher score -- though it is a high one," said Medvedeva. The Russians are looking to sweep the podium for a third straight year -- but Kostner could prevent that after returning for the first time since a third place at the 2014 worlds. The 29-year-old 2012 world champion, wearing an eye-catching black and white outfit, looked as if she had never been away as she danced a routine whose musical backdrop included a Led Zeppelin drum solo. After Olympic bronze in 2014, Kostner decided to take a sabbatical but then received a ban after being caught up in a doping scandal involving her former companion, walker Alex Schwazer. Heading into Friday's free routine, Kostner is just ahead of Russia's European Championships debutante Maria Sotskova, who scored 72.17 points in the free programme.–AFP

PTF tennis events start today

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) will hold two-back-to-back Lobbing Love Tennis Ten Series events at Karachi and Islamabad today (Friday) and on January 31. Talking to The Nation, PTF secretary Khalid Rehmani said: “Both the events are being held under the auspices of Karachi Tennis Association (KTA) and Islamabad Tennis Association (ITA) respectively. US-based Lobbing Love Tennis Academy is the year-long sponsor of these far reaching competitions, while Lobbing Love Tennis Academy chief executive Eric Simpson will be visiting Pakistan and will grace the Islamabad event final as chief guest.” He said the events included boys & girls 10 & under and boys & girls 8 & under. Both the events would be played with modified low pressure soft balls as per ITF rules.–Staff Reporter