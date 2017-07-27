ISLAMABAD - Pakistani pacer Mohammad Aamir has discarded all reports regarding retiring from Test cricket saying he has no intensions of quitting any format.

It had been reported Aamir was thinking of retiring from Tests to prolong his limited overs career. Aamir said he had no idea what the thinking was behind this story. “I am fit, strong and healthy and have no intentions of quitting any format.”

“What I had said was that as a cricketer you have to take care of your body and look after your fitness levels and someone altered that statement and quoted me as saying that I wanted to quit playing Test cricket. It’s totally untrue and as long as I am fit I want to play in all formats,” Pakpassion.net quoted him as saying.

Speaking about his batting, Aamir said he has been putting a lot of time and effort in with coach Grant Flower. “Grant has always maintained that I can become a genuine all-rounder and I think that the signs are there that my batting is improving,” he said.

He pointed to the final Test against West Indies where Yasir Shah and himself shared a good partnership — and of course the important partnership with Sarfraz Ahmed against Sri Lanka.

“I know I have to show more dedication to my batting and show more consistency with the bat. The effort and hard work is there and I am confident that the results of this hard work will bear fruit in the future,” he said.

Aamir also revealed about the issues face by fast bowlers in modern game, saying that ‘it's really tough for pace bowlers.’

The fast bowler, who returned to international cricket last year, after serving a five year ban was of the view that the advent of Twenty20 format has made the game ‘faster-paced.’

“I think cricket changed a lot during my ban. It became faster-paced and with the rise of the Twenty20 format it meant that cricketers had to be quick-thinkers and more flexible when it came to their approach,” said Aamir, in an interview to Sky Sports. Aamir, who took three wickets for his side, including the all-important scalp of Virat Kohli in the Champions Trophy final said that the pacers struggle with pitches that are ‘batsman friendly’ and are not able to extract ‘swing’ from their balls, as well. “The lack of swing around the world is also a huge change. Pace bowlers are struggling to swing the new ball and the old ball, perhaps due to the type of cricket balls being used these days.”

“In addition wickets have become so batsmen-friendly that it's really tough for pace bowlers to challenge batsmen and that is why games have become so high scoring. There's a lot more cricket being played also nowadays and less time to recover.”