GALLE - Sri Lanka's Asela Gunaratne is certain to miss the rest of the three-Test series against India after suffering a multiple fracture of his thumb while fielding on Wednesday's opening day of the first game. The all-rounder was to undergo surgery in Colombo later Wednesday after being rushed from Galle where an X-ray confirmed a serious injury. "Most probably he will miss a minimum of four weeks. We will know in the next 48 hours about the time frame," Sri Lanka's cricket manager Asanka Gurusinha told reporters.
Sri Lanka's Gunaratne out of India Test series
TODAY'S POPULAR
comments powered by Disqus