GALLE - Sri Lanka's Asela Gunaratne is certain to miss the rest of the three-Test series against India after suffering a multiple fracture of his thumb while fielding on Wednesday's opening day of the first game. The all-rounder was to undergo surgery in Colombo later Wednesday after being rushed from Galle where an X-ray confirmed a serious injury. "Most probably he will miss a minimum of four weeks. We will know in the next 48 hours about the time frame," Sri Lanka's cricket manager Asanka Gurusinha told reporters.