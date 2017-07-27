LAHORE - Head coach Mickey Arthur hoped that national team’s Champions Trophy victory and the proposed tour World XI to the country would surely help resumption of international cricket in Pakistan.

Talking to the reporters here on Wednesday, Arthur said: “The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been making great efforts in trying to revive international cricket in the country. I just hope the World XI tour goes ahead and that will almost be the curtain raiser to, hopefully, get some international cricket back."

Pakistan have not hosted international cricket - barring a limited over series against Zimbabwe in 2015 - since terrorist attacks on the Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore in March 2009. The head coach said he regretted Pakistan's isolation. "The isolation is being very hard on Pakistan cricket, and there is a dire need to get rid of this isolation.”

Since the international cricket is not being played in the country, Pakistan has been forced to play home matches in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). "Every international match we play as a unit, we are playing effectively away from home, away our own conditions and that makes it more difficult for us," he said.

"Look, I definitely think it affects all cricket. The first class cricketers in Pakistan are not able to see their stars playing at home and are not able to lift their standards, so it's a vicious circle," he added.

Arthur said Pakistan's Champions Trophy win in England last month would surely change impressions. "I think Pakistan was always a destination, where it was hard to come and win. I was the coach of the South African team, which came here in 2007. We won the Test and one-day series and that was a massive win and achievement because not many sides had come and won in Pakistan."