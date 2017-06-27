England started slow against Pakistan after rain delayed the Leicester contest on Tuesday, cricinfo reported.

Pakistan skipper Sana Mir won the toss and chose to field. Both sides were unchanged for today's match.

The two teams went fighting down in their first matches of the ICC Women's World Cup.

Teams

England: 1 Tammy Beaumont, 2 Sarah Taylor, 3 Heather Knight, 4 Nat Sciver, 5 Fran Wilson, 6 Danielle Wyatt, 7 Katherine Brunt, 8 Jenny Gunn, 9 Anya Shrubsole, 10, Danielle Hazell, 11 Alex Hartley

Pakistan: 1 Ayesha Zafar, 2 Nahida Khan, 3 Javeria Khan, 4 Bismah Maroof, 5 Nain Abidi, 6 Kainat Imtiaz, 7 Asmavia Iqbal, 8 Sana Mir (capt), 9 Sidra Nawaz (wk), 10 Nashra Sandhu, 11 Sadia Yousuf