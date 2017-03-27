LAHORE:- Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has once again rejected Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) offer to play two T20s in Lahore. PCB chairman Shahryar Khan earlier revealed in one of his statements that the PCB had offered Bangladesh to play two T20s in middle of 2017 in Pakistan, but the BCB did not give positive response to this offer. BCB spokesperson has now made it clear that Bangladesh has not even thought of coming to Pakistan, however, BCB is ready to host Pakistan in July this year.–Agencies