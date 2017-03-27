LAHORE-Master Paints (Black) emerged as title winners of the Bank of Punjab (BoP) Polo Cup 2017 after routing Dollar East/Newage by 7-4½ in the final played here at the Lahore Polo Club on Sunday.

Sufi M Haris was hero of the day for Master Paints (Black) as he not only slammed tremendous three goals but also ably supported his teammates very well. Andres Crispo was declared man of the match for outstanding polo skills and firing fantastic four goals. From the losing side, Hamza Mawaz Khan converted three goals and Hissam Ali Hyder one, but their team failed to register victory.

The final started with a fantastic field goal from Andres Cripso which provided Master Paints 1-0 lead, which couldn’t last long as Hamza scored a leveler to make it 1-1. In the dying moments of the first chukker, Sufi Haris fired a field goal to give Master Paints 2-1 edge.

Argentinean Crispo once again showed the glimpses of his game and pumped in a field goal to further enhanced Master Paints lead to 3-1. Dollar East then bounced back in style by scoring two back-to-back goals to level the score at 3-3. Hissam and Hamza were scorers who hit one goal apiece.

The third chukker was fully dominated by Master Paints, who hammered a hat-trick of goals to take unassailable 6-3 lead. Sufi Haris struck the first one of the chukker and Crispo hit the remaining two. Crispo added one more in his total tally in the start of the fourth chukker to make it 7-3 while Hamza reduced the margin by scoring a field goal in the dying moments to make it 7-4. With half goal handicap advantage for Dollar East, the final score was 7-4 ½ in favour of Master Paints. Naveed M Sheikh and Haris Haroon were field umpires.

Bank of Punjab Cooperate Communication and Quality Assurance head Aliya Mawaz graced the final as chief guest and gave away shields and trophies to the winners. LPC president Irfan Ali Hyder, LPC executive committee members, families, Bank of Punjab officials and a great number of polo lovers were also present on the occasion to witness highly-charged polo final.