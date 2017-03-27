LAHORE-Shoaib Team won the 15th Balijee Bridge Championship here at the bridge tables of Lahore Gymkhana on Sunday.

The event, which was sponsored by Yummy Milk Products, lured the best bridge players of the country to this bridge playing arena which could be graded as one of the remarkable ones in Asia.

Team Shoaib comprising Abdul Rehman Allana, Javed Ahmed Miran, Imran Jaka, Rashidul Ghazi, Khurshid Hadi and Kamal Shoaib who gathered 149.70 VPs while Bombers team, which had Ahsan Javed Qureshi, Ghias A Malik, Mirza Shauq Hussain, Hasnat Mehmood and Nauman Khalid Butt, were at the number two with 133.72 VPs and at number three was Bilal team, comprising Gulzar Ahmed Bilal, Farrukh Liaqat, Imran Abedi, Parvez Mirza, as they gathered 125.40 VPs.

Besides the national players, an individual champion to stand out was Sapan Desai who travelled all the way from Bombay to be a competitor in this much adored championship. Also there was Imran Abedi from Kuwait, who became a member of the Bilal Team and supported them with his skills.

In the ladies category, the pair of Fatima Raza and Rubina Agha won the first prize, Abida Ali and Najm Abid second and Shahnaz Peerzada and Shamim Saeed third. The open pairs contest was won by the pair of Wajahat Suri and Sh Abdul Muqeet, while Mirza Shauq Hussain and Sapan Desai from India were second.

Once again Aijaz Ahmad of Yummy Milk Products and his sister Mrs Tahira Nasir were superb hosts and in particular Tahira Nasir appeared as the live wire in the whole process. Balijee Bridge is an integral part of the national bridge calendar, thus keeping the memory of a noble father Sheikh M Iqbal.

In the end, the prizes were awarded to the winners by Mrs Tahira Nasir of sponsors, Lahore Gymkhana acting chairman Dr Jawad Sajjid Khan, convener card room Khawaja Imran Zubair, Mazhar Jaffery of World Bridge Federation and former Lahore Gymkhana chairman Mian Nisar Ahmed.