Valverde seals Catalonia win in style

BARCELONA - Alejandro Valverde completed his second Tour of Catalonia win on Sunday with his third stage win of the seven-day race to top an all Spanish podium from Alberto Contador and Movistar teammate Albert Soler. Valverde, 36, added to his victories on stage three and five on the 138.7km stage around Barcelona with an eight-lap circuit to finish in 3hr 08min 50sec. Colombian Jarlinson Pantano was second ahead of Frenchman Arthur Vichot in third. Valverde extended his winning margin over Contador to 1min 03sec with Soler 1min 16sec back. Victory continues a stellar start to the season for Valverde after also beating Contador by a second to the Tour of Andalusia while every Movistar rider was handed a one minute penalty for infringements by Jose Joaquin Rojas in Tuesday's team time trial.–AFP

Lee Mi-Rim grabs Kia Classic lead

LOS ANGELES - Lee Mi-Rim shrugged off an opening bogey to card six birdies in a five-under 67 on Saturday and seize a one-shot lead after three rounds of the LPGA Kia Classic in Carlsbad, California. With a 13-under total of 203, Lee was one in front of fellow South Korean Hur Mi-Jung, whose seven birdies in a six-under 66 included three in a row to cap her round. It was a further two strokes back to Korea's Chun In-Gee, who signed for a 67, and American Cristie Kerr, the overnight leader who bogeyed the last for a one-under 71 that left her tied for third on 206. Lee, who captured both of her LPGA tour titles in her rookie season in 2014, finds herself in a familiar position. Two years ago she also held the 54-hole lead, three strokes in front of Kerr -- who went on to win the tournament.–AFP

N XI beat Media XI in T20 fixture

ISLAMABAD - N XI beat Media XI by 7 runs in the T20 exhibition cricket match played here at Shalimar Cricket Ground on Sunday. Nighat Saeed organised the match under the banner of ET Trust, named after her brother Aitezaz. N XI was led by Islamabad’s first elected deputy mayor Zeeshan Naqvi while Syed Talat Hussain captained the Media XI. Batting first, N XI posted 203-7 in the allotted overs with Zeeshan hammering unbeaten 60, Shamyl 35 and Karman scored 30. From Media XI, Shakir Abbasi grabbed 3-25 and Talat 2-32. In reply, Media XI could score 196-5 in the allotted overs with Talat slamming 108, Mudassar 36 and Syed Asim Raza 15. Zeeshan Naqvi took 2-24. Brazilian Ambassador to Pakistan Claudio Raja Gabaglia Lins along and his wife were chief guests and distributed prizes among the winners.–Staff Reporter

Army rout POL in Patron’s Trophy G-II

ISLAMABAD - Army routed POL by 6 wickets in their Patron’s Trophy Grade-II round four pool B match here at Pindi Stadium on Sunday. Army achieved the required target in 32.4 overs losing 4 wickets with Miqdad Hussain scoring 47. Shiraz Khan took 2-36. Earlier, POL resumed their second innings at the overnight score of 40-1 and were bowled out for 190. Waqar Ali made 55. Shoaib Aamir grabbed 6-46 and Awais 2-66. At Margazar ground, CDA thrashed Customs by 10 wickets. CDA scored 44 without a loss in just 7 overs. Earlier, Customs resumed their second innings at overnight score of 98-3 and were all out for 196. Shaheen scored 54. Faisal Iqbal and Kamran Hussain took 3 wickets each. At Diamond ground, ZTBL defeated IMEX by 165 runs. Chasing 347 runs for victory, IMEX were bowled out for 182 with M Naqash scoring 51. Sajjad Hussain bagged 4-31 and Waqas Saleem 3-58. Earlier, ZTBL resumed their second innings at 147-1 and declared their innings at 297-5 in 62.5 overs. Shakeel Ansar hammered 130 and Saad Ullah 77. Najam took 3-57.–Staff Reporter

LAHORE: Women players of 7-a-side u-16 hockey match in a photo with chief guest to mark Pakistan-Day at Govt Girls Higher Secondary School Minhala Kalan. The match was organised by United Women Hockey Academy.