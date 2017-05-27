LONDON - Aaron Finch scored a fine century as Australia beat Sri Lanka by 2 wickets in the warm-up match of the ICC Champions Trophy at the Oval in London.

Chasing a target of 319 runs, Australian openers put up a 64-run opening partnership before David Warner returned to the pavilion after scoring 19 runs. Finch scored a brilliant century and got out at 137 hitting 11 fours and 6 sixes in the process. Travis Head also chipped in with a pacy 74 runs off 67 runs hitting 6 fours. Sri Lankan bowler Nuwan Pradeep took 3 wickets while Lakshan Sandakan took 2 wickets. Eight bowlers were used by the Lankan captain.

Earlier in the Sri Lankan batting innings, captain Anjelo Mathews hit 95 runs and was unlucky to miss on a century. Asela Gunaratne also hit 70 runs to ensure the Lankans got to a 300+ score. The Lankans ended their innnings at 318 losing 7 wickets. Opener Niroshan Dickwella scored 41 runs but missed his half-century.

Mosies Henriques was the standout bowler for the Aussies as he took 3 wickets while Head, Josh Hazlewood, James Pattinson and Pat Cummins shared a wicket each between them.

Scoreboard

SRI LANKA:

N Dickwella c Cummins b Henriques 41

U Tharanga c Henriques b Hazlewood 13

K Mendis c Warner b Henriques 5

D Chandimal b Pattinson 17

A Mathews c Zampa b Henriques 95

C Kapugedera c & b Head 30

A Gunaratne not out 70

S Prasanna c Pattinson b Cummins 31

T Perera not out 1

EXTRAS: (lb3, w12) 15

TOTAL: (7 wickets; 50 overs) 318

FOW: 1-49, 2-60, 3-71, 4-92, 5-152, 6-243, 7-313

BOWLING: J Hazlewood 10-0-69-1, J Pattinson 10-0-80-1, P Cummins 10-0-47-1, M Henriques 8-0-46-3, A Zampa 9-0-60-0, T Head 3-0-13-1

AUSTRALIA:

D Warner c Dickwella b Pradeep 19

A Finch b Pradeep 137

C Lynn c Mendis b Sandakan 19

M Henriques run out 10

T Head not out 85

G Maxwell lbw b Pradeep 0

M Wade b Malinga 13

M Stoinis c Chandimal b Sandakan 15

J Pattinson b Gunaratne 9

P Cummins not out 4

EXTRAS: (lb 2, w 3, nb 3) 8

TOTAL: (8 wickets; 49.4 overs) 319

FOW: 1-64, 2-105, 3-143, 4-218, 5-218, 6-242, 7-274, 8-313.

BOWLING: S Malinga 8-0-32-1, N Kulasekara-5.4-0-47-0, N Pradeep 9-1-57-3, S Prasanna 5-0-35-0, L Sandakan 10-0-69-2, A Mathews 2-0-18-0, A Gunaratne 5-0-36-1, T Perera 5-0-23-0.

TOSS: Australia

UMPIRES: I Gould (Eng), S Ravi (India)

TV UMPIRE: Aleem Dar (Pak)

MATCH REFEREE: D Boon (Aus)