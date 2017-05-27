BIRMINGHAM - Middle-order batsman Haris Sohail joined the Pakistan team in Birmingham on Friday, as a replacement for Umar Akmal who was withdrawn from the squad after failing fitness tests ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. Haris would be making his return to international cricket after a hiatus of two years, having been forced out by a persistent knee injury following a short but impressive stint with the team. The 28-year-old played his last ODI against Zimbabwe on May 29, 2015 in Lahore. He has featured in 22 ODIs so far and scored 774 runs also took nine ODI wickets.