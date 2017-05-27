ISLAMABAD - Record-holder top Pakistan batsman Younus Khan was honoured in a grand reception arranged here at a local hotel on late Thursday night.

A great number of cricket stars were present on the occasion, who paid rich tributes to the batting great. Speaking on the occasion, Younus said: “I am deeply honoured by the respect given to me. I am highly satisfied with my decision of leaving on a high, as I managed to fulfill all my dreams. Now I have no intention of taking back and I am stick to my stance.”

“I feel proud to be one of the most successful batsmen of Pakistan and I feel it a great honour having scored 10,000 Test runs for country. But I feel the first run of my career was the most memorable moment and I always had one objective and that was how I can contribute and serve my beloved country. It was my wish to see any Pakistan player at least score 30 or more Test centuries and more than 10,000 runs, and by the grace of Almighty, my name was registered in this list,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Asian Bradman Zaheer Abbas paid glowing tributes to Younus and said: “Younus and I had played old and new cricket. Younus gave respect to cricket and in return, he earned huge respect not only for himself but also for Pakistan. I wish him best of luck for his future plans and hope he will serve Pakistan cricket in one way or another.”

Saqlian Mushtaq suggested that the services of Younus must be utilised in the best interest of Pakistan. “Without caring about his technique, Younus scored loads of runs just because of his mental toughness and passion for the game. He scored so many centuries which no one could even dream.” Moin Khan said Younus always took good care of discipline and he was a role model for the youngsters.

Director Academies Mudassar Nazar termed Younus a bit arrogant but a humble human being. Former all-rounder Abdul Razzaq said Younus was same as he was in early in his career. “Younus’ retirement is a great loss to Pakistan cricket.”

Aqib Javed attributed that Younus was the only player, who left T20 and ODI and now Test cricket at his peak. “Younus always worked really hard, respected his seniors and was highly humble and open to juniors, which was the secret behind his success.”