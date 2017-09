ISLAMABAD - Diamond, Asif Memorial, Classic and Essco clubs Tuesday moved into the semi-finals of the NBP-ICA T20 Tournament. Diamond Club outclassed Lashing Club by 136 runs in a one-sided match here at Shalimar Ground. Al Nadim hit a polished unbeaten 55-ball 110. Zohaib Ahmed Qureshi missed ton by just 4 runs and got out at 96 off 60 balls. Left-arm spinner Abdul Majid claimed a 7-wicket haul. Asif Memorial defeated CRA Club by 87 runs in a one-sided game here at Bhutto Cricket Ground. Youngster Ali Imran played polished knock of (67) despite down with high fever, while Kashif Majeed made unbeaten 65. Classic Club beat National Club by 23 runs in a otherwise well contested game here at Bhutto Ground. Essco Club defeated Youngster Club by 7 wickets. Mohammad Naqash hit unbeaten 65.