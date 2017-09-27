PARIS - France's Pierre Gasly will make his Formula One debut in Malaysia this weekend, as he called up by Toro Rosso Tuesday to replace Daniil Kyvat. Kyvat has lost his seat with Red Bull's sister team after the Russian managed only four points compared to fellow Toro Rosso driver Carlos Sainz's tally of 48. "Scuderia Toro Rosso was established by Red Bull to bring youngsters from its Junior Programme into Formula 1 and that's what we are doing by giving Pierre this chance," said team principal Franz Tost. "He is the next in line at Red Bull for this opportunity and he has shown that he deserves it, having taken the 2016 GP2 title and this year being very competitive in the Super Formula series in Japan. "He really has a valid chance of winning the title, as he is only half a point behind the leader."