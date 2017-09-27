Lahore - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Board of Governors (BoG) member Khawaja Nadeem Ahmad has said that after World XI, all eyes are on hosting Sri Lanka and West Indies which will help revive full-fledged cricket in Pakistan.

Khawaja Nadeem, who is also a former first class cricketer, served Lahore City Cricket Association (LCCA) as its president twice and he is ready to utilize his expertise and experience while being a member of Board of Governors to supplement the ongoing efforts of the PCB to take cricket to new heights in Pakistan.

Talking to The Nation, Nadeem vowed to play his effective role in the overall development of cricket by putting up useful suggestions and taking all the stakeholders into confidence. He said the task is quite challenging but he is confident to play his due role in the uplift of the game.

“PCB is well on path to develop the game on new lines and it has brought back international cricket to Pakistan to set new bench mark in the history of cricket in Pakistan by successfully organising the final of Pakistan Super League (PSL) and hosting seven-country star-studded World XI,” he added.

The BoG member termed holding of the PSL final in Lahore earlier this year as ‘game changer’ to ensure the return of international cricket in Pakistan and gave its credit to the present regime of the PCB led by Najam Aziz Sethi.

He said greater efforts are needed to host Sri Lanka next month and then West Indies in November to see more international cricket coming to Pakistan. “We needed similar collective efforts from the PCB, federal and Punjab governments and all enforcement agencies to see our cricket grounds beaming with international stars and our crowd enjoying the game.

“Pakistan is a lone example where no international cricket took place during the last eight years and our grounds wore deserted look and our national cricket suffered a lot but despite all this, our cricket continued to flourish and our team won the ICC Champions Trophy by outplaying fancied Indian side and this achievement has been widely acknowledged by the games ruling body, the International Cricket Council (ICC), and all the cricket playing nations,” he added.

He said during his past two tenures as LCCA president, he, with the help of his think tanks, took a number of steps for the overall development of the game by introducing new tournaments and leagues besides identifying new talented players, who are now serving the national senior and junior teams.

He pointed out that a great number of young and senior players, including Usman Salahuddin, Sami Aslam, Babar Azam, Salman Ali Arif, Farhan Khan, Bilawal Iqbal, Rizwan Hussain, Zain-ul-Hasnain and others, are products of the LCCA, which gained the status of a role model regional cricket body due to its cricket-friendly policies.

Speaking about his two-time tenure as LCCA chief, he said throughout his tenure, he kept on struggling for the betterment of cricket. “This struggle will continue if I get another chance as LCCA chief. Let me assure all that I will surely utilize all my experiences and expertise to bring more improvement in regional cricket and take it to the new heights.

“Both of my tenure proved very fruitful for the region, as during my first tenure, the LRCA teams were rewarded by the PCB for the very first time in Lahore’s cricket history, after the teams gave tremendous performances during the Quaid Trophy, One-Day Tournament, Under-19 and women cricket. But for me, the real success is revival of club cricket, which helped us produce quality players, who may represent the country at higher level and earn laurels for it,” he added.