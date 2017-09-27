MOSCOW - Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko Monday said Moscow partly accepts the findings of an explosive 2016 report on doping by Richard McLaren, but insisted the country had no state-sponsored doping programme. "We say once again that we have agreed with Professor McLaren's conclusions concerning the activities of RUSADA and the work of Moscow's laboratory. "However we give our assessment that this is not a state-sponsored programme." The WADA warned Russia it must ‘publicly accept’ the McLaren report on state-sponsored doping in the country as officials prepared to visit Moscow to audit anti-doping progress this week. Mutko said there had never been any legal links between the country's authorities and the work of RUSADA, adding only WADA was responsible for its activities.