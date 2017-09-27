ISLAMABAD – SSGC scored 292 for the loss of 7 wickets against Islamabad in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2017-18 Round One Pool A, on the close of day-1 here at Diamond Ground Tuesday. Islamabad won the toss and opted to field first. Asif Zakir top scored with 89 and Zain Abbas 44. Shahzad Azam Rana and Hamza Nadeem took 2 wickets apiece. In another Pool A match, Peshawar Region were 44-1 in 17 overs against SNGPL. SNGPL won the toss and batted first and were all out for 207. MRizwan made 67 while Hafeez contributed 36. Imran Khan Senior took 3-44 while Shahzaib, Nasir and Taj Wali took 2 wickets each. In Pool B match, Rawalpindi were in all sorts of bother against KRL as they were bowled out for 174 while KRL finished the day at 56 without loss in 17 overs.