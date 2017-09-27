NEW DELHI - Fast bowler Andrew Tye will replace Pat Cummins in Australia's squad for the three-match Twenty20 series against India next month, Cricket Australia said Tuesday. Cummins has withdrawn himself from the T20 matches that follow the ongoing five-match one-day international series, and will be heading home to freshen up for the Ashes starting November. Tye will join fellow quicks Nathan Coulter-Nile, Kane Richardson and uncapped left-armer Jason Behrendorff in the squad.