BARCELONA-Aisam and his Romanian partner Florin Mergea caused biggest upset of Barcelona Open as they beat the top seeded currently world No 1 pair of Finland's Henri Kontinen and Australia's John Peers in straight sets on Thursday.

The Pak-Romanian pair outpaced the top seeded pair by 6-4, 6-4 and booked their berth in the semi-final of the prestigious tournament. Earlier, they beat the Brazilian-Kiwi pair of Marcelo Demoliner and Marcus Daniel to enter the quarter-final.

Meanwhile, defending champion Rafael Nadal defeated Kevin Anderson 6-3, 6-4 to reach the quarterfinals. Nadal converted a break point in each set to secure his seventh straight clay-court victory. The Spaniard, a nine-time champion in Barcelona, will next face qualifier Hyeon Chung of South Korea or eighth-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany.

The fifth-ranked Nadal is coming off his 10th title at the Monte Carlo Masters. In other third-round matches, fourth-seeded Dominic Thiem of Austria defeated Daniel Evans of Britain 7-6 (5), 6-2 to set up a quarterfinal against lucky loser Yuichi Sugita of Japan, who beat seventh-seeded Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain 6-3, 6-3.