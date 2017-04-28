LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Shaharyar Khan on Friday announced that Big-Three would dissolve officially in June this year.

Talking to media in Lahore, he said that he did a lot of effort to break the monopoly of Big Three after becoming Chairman PCB.

The PCB chairman said that, “Pakistan has been affected most from Big-Three formula because India refused to play the decided six series against Pakistan.”

He said, “Australia and England have pledged support to Pakistan’s stance on dissolution of Big-Three whereas the world’s richest cricket board, Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI), former chief Shashank Manohar took first step to disband Big-Three.”

He said, “Decisions made by International Cricket Council (ICC) in its meeting are in our favour,” adding that “there are many new things in new draft of International Cricket Council constitution and it will be presented again this June.”

According to Khan, India and Sri Lanka had opposed these new changes. “ICC’s new constitution will be finalized in June 2017,” he added.

Earlier, BCCI was unable to gain the confidence of other member nations as it lost 9-1 in voting for a change in the governance structure that would threaten the Big Three structure.