ISLAMABAD-Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) minister Riaz Pirzada Thursday announced to postpone the second edition of Quaid-e-Azam Inter provincial Games, which were set to start from May 5 at Pakistan Sports Complex.

The IPC minister also cancelled his trip to China and also to Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku, terming suspension of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Director General Akhtar Ganjera as illegal and expressed his displeasure over this move. He also called an meeting of the PSB employees which would be held today (Friday) at 9am at the Library Hall, Pakistan Sports Complex. All the employees were given clear directives that they have to attend the meeting.

Meanwhile, the minister also sought time from Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif for a one-to-one meeting today (Friday) and in case, the PM doesn’t meet him, the minister has threatened to tender resignation from his post.

The sources inside the IPC ministry and PSB have also confirmed that hectic debates were witnessed in Parliaments Public Accounts Committee meeting under the chair of Syed Khursheed Shah, in which the IPC ministry audit reports were discussed, while members including treasury benches MNA Sheikh Rohail Asghar wanted to know from IPC secretary that on what charges and grounds, the PSB Director General was suspended and also demanded a copy of chargesheet issued to the DG. The chairman also barred the members from further discussion regarding the issue. Khursheed Shah said: “If corruption was done by Gajnera, the matter will be brought into his notice and then he will discuss the issue.”

The sources close to the minister further claimed Pirzada had the support of 8 to 10 MNAs from ruling party and if his just demand was not met, he was set to resign and that too in a hurriedly called press conference. The sources were off the view that the IPC minister had made the issue as personal, as Ganjera was very close to him and according to the minister, the DG was doing his job efficiently.

The sources said that some PSB officials were also under pressure as they were near to Ganjera, while few DDGs had already started lobbying as they were eyeing to get the temporary DG slot. “It is the need of the hour to either restore Ganjera and initiate inquiry against him or appoint a person for the time being to run the PSB affairs. But one thing is crystal clear that none of the person, presently working as DDG had the depth and capability of firstly win the confidence of the minister and secondly run day-to-day affairs of board,” the sources added.

The sources further said that it seemed that the suspension orders were issued in haste and on personal garage and not even the PM was informed about the developments. They further confirmed that even the Prime Ministers’ military secretary confirmed that he was not aware of the DG’s suspension and he was almost sure that the PM was also not aware and all was done under the table.

“One thing is quiet certain that things are moving in the direction where it looked highly certain that the IPC minister would be able to bring back the PSB DG and that too in next few hours, as the allegations levelled against him were highly weak and no supporting evidence was given to prove that the DG had done anything wrong, while there was no allegation of corruption mentioned in the orders that led to Ganjera’s suspension,” the sources concluded.