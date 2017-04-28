LAHORE - Pakistan junior hockey team thumped Western Australia 2-0 in the last playoff match to enter the Australia's National Junior Hockey Championships final at Hobart, Tasmania.

According to PHF official, Pakistan players played exceptional hockey and succeeded in booking berth in the final of the event. Perhaps a bit fatigued by constant matches, Pakistan were uncharacteristically slow off the blocks against WA, allowing their opponents penalty corners in each of the 13th, 17th and 18th minutes of the game. To their good fortune, however, the hosts failed to capitalise on any of the chances. Having blown their third chance, WA’s profligacy was promptly punished in the 20th minute as the Pakistani offence launched a high-speed counter-attack that saw Ali Aziz finish a beautiful team move.

Down 1-0, WA upped the ante and bossed possession but couldn’t find their way past the Pakistan players, who had chances of their own, in the 26th and 33rd minute, to double or even triple their lead but couldn’t. Following the half-time break, WA came out all guns blazing, testing the Pakistani defence with five shots, though none translated into goals.

Not at all perturbed by the constant barrage of offence being thrown at them, the Colts, in the 43rd minute, nonchalantly raced to the other end and calmly scored their second, this time Shahzaib Khan doing the honours. The score remained unchanged for the remainder of the game as Pakistan triumphed 2-0 on the day.

As expected, Pakistan coach Kamran Ashraf hand nothing but praise for his charges. “They have improved in every match. The skills they have shown are tremendous; everyone here is lauding their efforts,” Ashraf said. “The coaches of other teams are also praising the fitness and skills of our boys.”

Regarding the championship, he added, “Although it is Australia’s domestic event, it is like an international event for the boys. All the players of Australia’s national junior team are playing in this competition, and of course New South Wales is the toughest of them all. “This tournament has not only boosted the confidence of our boys but has also given them some much-needed exposure. Now, we will try to win the final.”

In today’s (Saturday) deciding match, Pakistan will face New South Wales, the only side to defeat Pakistan in the 10-team tournament.