RAWALPINDI - Sensational Sami Aslam kept Federal Areas hopes alive for a place in the final, as his majestic 169 helped Federal Areas thump high-flying Balochistan by 4 wickets in the Pakistan Cup 2017 must-win match here at Pindi Stadium on late Wednesday night.

It was arguably the best match of the entire tournament as more than 750 plus runs were scored by both the teams in this high-scoring game. Balochistan skipper Fakhar Zaman won the toss and opted to bat first on perfect batting conditions and for the fourth match in running, Sahibzada Farhan scored half century and gave Balcohistan perfect 119-run opening stand along with skipper Fakhar. Farhan took only 49 balls to score 54 runs, with the help of 6 fours and 1 six. Fakhar completed his first ton of the tournament by scoring 82-ball 104, hitting 15 fours and 2 sixes.

Sohaib Maqsood also showed some form with the willow as he slammed 42 runs, while Salman Ali Agha contributed with 52 and Taimur Khan 42. At the time, when Balochistan needed hard hitters to post 400 plus total, their players failed to deliver. When their fourth wicket was down, they were at 296 in 42.3 overs, and they had bright chances of posting mammoth total to defend, but they kept on losing key wickets at regular intervals, especially the man in-form Aamer Yameen failed to contribute at this important stage. But some late fire-work from Taimur ensured Balochistan post 375-7 on the board in 50 overs. M Irfan bagged 2-58, while Ehsan Adil and Sohail Khan also took 2 wickets each.

Federal Capital needed nothing less than a victory to stand any chance of thinking about the Saturday mega final, while defending champions KP were dumped out of the event. Federal Areas were not expecting such a worst start to their run-chase as in-form Abid Ali was out in the second over when the total was only 6. But M Hafeez and Sami Aslam were involved in highly successful 147-run second-wicket partnership. Hafeez was hitting the ball with lot of authority and was looking all set to post yet another big ton, but he was bowled out at the personal score of 68.

Sami Aslam kept the scoreboard ticking with sensational batting display and hit the ball to all corners of the park. His innings was pure class and it seemed he was out to prove a point to chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq and other selectors, who were sitting at the venue, watching players in action. Inzamam should have waited for the tournament to conclude before announcing the Champions Trophy probables.

The players, who had performed in highly hot and humid conditions deserved better treatment from the, selectors. Inzamam just took time out for few minutes to come to the stadium, as he had to attend a wedding of someone close to him, while Waseem Haider and Touseef Ahmed were not more than meager spectators. Instead of sitting in air-conditioned rooms, the chief selector must justify his huge monthly-salary by coming to witness matches in grounds to give the youngsters much-needed boost.

Haris Sohail also departed soon, but Sami continued to score runs at fast pace. Skipper Imad Wasim also batted brilliantly and just when Federal Ares were almost at the touching distance, Sami finally got out but not before scoring 169 off 126 balls studded with 15 fours and 5 sixes. Imad remained at the crease till the end and helped his team achieve the target in 47.2 overs losing 6 wickets. Imad consumed 49 deliveries for his unbeaten 69, which he gathered by smashing 5 fours and 3 sixes. Ramiz Raja took 2-38.

Sami Aslam was named player of the match. Punjab will now take on Sindh in a highly-crucial match. If Sindh win that match, they will play the final against Balochistan and if they lose, Federal Areas will be in final.

Scoreboard

BALOCHISTAN:

Fakhar Zaman c Hasan b Imad Wasim 104

Sahibzada Farhan c Sohail b M Irfan 54

Sohaib Maqsood c Ehsan Adil b Irfan 42

Agha Salman c Abid Ali b Ehsan Adil 52

Taimur Khan c Haris b Sohail Khan 42

Aamer Yamin c Sami b Sohail Khan 8

Rameez Aziz not out 39

Sohail Tanvir c Irfan b Ehsan Adil 5

Bismillah Khan not out 20

EXTRAS: (lb 5, w 4) 9

TOTAL: (7 wickets; 50 overs) 375

FOW: 1-119, 2-188, 3-225, 4-296, 5-307, 6-312, 7-320.

BOWLING: Imad Wasim 10-1-35-1, Sohail Khan 9-0-83-2, M Hafeez 7-0-51-0, Ehsan Adil 8-0-80-2, Hasan Khan 9-0-63-0, M Irfan 7-0-58-2.

FEDERAL AREAS:

Sami Aslam c Fakhar b Sohail Tanvir 169

Abid Ali c Bismillah b Aamer Yamin 4

M Hafeez c Sohaib b Agha Salman 68

Haris Sohail c Farhan b Rameez Aziz 2

Zohaib Ahmed c sub b Rameez Aziz 34

Imad Wasim not out 69

Hussain Talat c Farhan b Azizullah 2

Sohail Khan not out 22

EXTRAS: (w 7, nb 1) 8

TOTAL: (6 wickets; 47.2 overs) 378

FOW: 1-6, 2-153, 3-171, 4-261, 5-330, 6-334.

BOWLING: Sohail Tanvir 9-0-50-1, Aamer Yamin 5.3-0-50-1, Azizullah 8.2-0-70-1, Hamal Wahab 5-0-51-0, Fakhar Zaman 5-0-40-0, Agha Salman 8-0-79-1, Rameez Aziz 6.3-0-38-2.

TOSS: Balochistan

UMPIRES: Khalid Mahmood and Shozab Raza

TV UMPIRE: Asif Yaqoob

MATCH REFEREE: Aziz-ur-Rehman

RESERVE UMPIRE: Rashid Riaz