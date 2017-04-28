Bouchard urges life ban for Sharapova

ISTANBUL - Eugenie Bouchard attacked Maria Sharapova as a ‘cheater’ over her return from a drugs ban and suggested the Russian should be kicked out of tennis for life. Bouchard said the WTA was sending the wrong message in allowing the five-time Grand Slam-winner to come back from her 15-month suspension. "I don't think that's right. She's a cheater and so to me, I don't think a cheater in any sport should be allowed to play that sport again," Bouchard said. "It's so unfair to all the other players who do it the right way and are true. So I just think the WTA sends the wrong message to young kids: you know, cheat and we'll welcome you back with open arms. "So I don't think that's right. She's not someone I can say I look up to anymore because it's definitely ruined it for me a little bit."–AFP

Taymazov appeals doping punishment

LAUSANNE - Uzbekistan's triple gold-medal-winning wrestler Artur Taymazov has launched an appeal against his doping disqualification by the International Olympic Committee, the world's top sports court said Thursday. Taymazov, 37, won gold in Athens 2004, Beijing 2008 and London 2012 and is a double world champion. The IOC stripped him of his 2008 medal earlier this month after a reanalysis of his samples tested positive for the banned steroids turinabol and stanozolol. The Court of Arbitration for Sport said Taymazov filed an appeal "seeking an annulment of the IOC decision". The Lausanne-based court said an arbitration process was ongoing. The IOC has been retesting stored samples from the 2008 Beijing Games and London 2012 in a renewed bid to crack down on doping that has tarnished the Olympics.–AFP

Lahore Shalimar victorious in Gold Cup

LAHORE – Lahore Shalimar beat Lahore Cheetas by 83 runs in the Hamza Shahbaz Gold Cup Cricket Tournament match played here at the Ittefaq LRCA Ground on Thursday. M Ilyas of Shalimar scored unbeaten double hundred (214*) and declared man of the match. Batting first, Lahore Shalimar posted 338-2 in 50 overs. M Ilyas played superb unbeaten knock of 214 runs and was ably assisted by Arslan Bajwa and Haseeb ur Rehman who struck 52 and unbeaten 30 runs respectively. In reply, Lahore Cheetas could score 255/5 in 50 overs with Haris Nazar scoring 67, Hassan Rizwan 66 and Tayyab Tahir 57 runs. Haseeb ur Rehman and Shahrukh Dar took two wickets each. Today (Friday), three more matches will be played here at the LCCA Ground, Cricket Center and Ittefaq LRCA Ground.–Staff Reporter

HDSA lauds Khanzada’s appointment

ISLAMABAD - The executive committee meeting of Hyderabad District Squash Association (HDSA) lauded the appointment of Tahir Jamil Khanzada as ASF director referees. Khanzada was first Pakistani to be appointed as ASF director referees by Asian Squash Federation (ASF). He enjoys great respect not only in Pakistan but also at Asian and world level. Khanzada, who has been working as WSF referee since 2004 and ASF referees committee as focal point for South Asia since 2012, has officiated in almost all major international games. This year, he has been nominated as International Technical Official (ITO) for World Games at Wroclaw Poland in July and South East Asian Games (SEA Games) in Kuala Lumpur Malaysia in August 2017. Khanzada said he would continue serving the game as well as the country.–Staff Reporter

Fardeen hits hat-trick in Kiran FC win

ISLAMABAD – Fardeen hit a hat-trick to help Kiran Football Club (FC) thrash Ghauri FC 5-1 in the 1st Mayor Cup Soccer Championship 2017 quarterfinal here at G-8/4 Football ground on Thursday. Fardeen scored the opening goal in the 6th minute through a powerfully taken free kick just outside the 22 yards while Dilawar made it 2-0 in the 28th minute. Fardeen again struck in the 40th minute as Kiran FC were leading the first half 3-0. In the second half, Dilawar scored the fourth goal for Kiran FC in the 51st minute, but the lead was reduced in the 56 minute when Aman Ullah scored a superb goal. Fardeen completed his hat-trick in the 65th minute to finish the match at 5-1. Shahid Siddiqui was match commissioner while Arsalan, Dilawar and Ibrahim were referees.–Staff Reporter