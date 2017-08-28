LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will start selling tickets for the World XI series soon after Eid-ul-Azha.

According to sources, the PCB, for accommodating maximum local fans from every class, has decided to sale out tickets for World XI series in comparatively lower rates than the final of PSL-2 held at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore. The maximum price of the ticket will be Rs 6,000 as compared to PSL-2 final’s Rs 12,000. The enclosures come under this category include Fazal Mehmood, Imran Khan, Waseem Akram and Waqar Younis while the tickets for Javed Miandad, Abdul Qadir and Ramiz Raja enclosures will be available in just Rs 4,000 which were sold out in Rs 8,000 for the PSL-2 final.

For the three-match World XI Twenty20 series, the tickets for Nazar Muhammad and Inzamam-ul-Haq enclosures will be available in Rs 2,500, which were earlier sold for Rs Rs 4,000, while the general enclosures tickets can be bought in just Rs 500.

The PCB will set up three mobile units to sale out the tickets. One unit will be installed at the Gaddafi Stadium premises while the other two will be established at the popular places of the city. The cricket lovers can also buy tickets online and they can also get them from different branches of Bank of Punjab. The PCB has also decided to issue free tickets to special cricketers and persons.





HAFIZ IMRAN