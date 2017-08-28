ISLAMABAD - Former Test cricketer Iqbal Qasim lauded PCB chairman Najam Sethi for fulfilling promises one after another and termed him the man to take Pakistan cricket out of international wilderness.

Talking to The Nation, Qasim said: “Pakistan Super League (PSL) was Najam Sethi’s brainchild while despite huge criticism from different corners, he conducted the PSL-2 final in Lahore successfully and now he has arranged the World XI tour to Pakistan which is a clear indication that Sethi is doing wonders for Pakistan cricket.”

He said look at the star-studied line up of World XI, where each and every player is a world class and match winner himself. “The players of seven top cricket playing nations are part of the World XI. Although these matches would not be recognised as international ones, yet International Cricket Council (ICC) is fully endorsing the World XI tour, because of these international players. Their respective countries would be keeping a very close eye on the tour, and the successful conduct of World XI tour mean a lot not only for Pakistan but also for these countries.

“The revival of international cricket depends on the outcome of this major tour. I am damn sure that Pakistan will host the World XI in highly befitting manner which will open floodgates of international cricket in the country and also provide the cricket crazy fans chance to witness top class players playing in front of them,” he added.

Qasim said the head coach and PCB selectors have given chances to the youngsters in order to provide them much-needed exposure. “It will not only give them confidence to face international players but also help the selectors pick up the top performers for the national team. For this bold step, we must not criticise the PCB and selectors instead we should wait and see the positives of this decision.

“I know Junaid and Hafeez are great players, performed exceptionally in the Champions Trophy and played sheet anchor role in helping the national team win the trophy. But there will surely be some reason to drop them, which the selectors know better than any other,” he added.

When asked about Umar Akmal and Mickey Arthur’s saga, he said: “I feel the PCB chairman should have intervened and invited both to settle the dispute. Now Sethi has constituted a three-member committee and I am sure the issue will be resolved amicably and very soon. In my opinion, if the PCB is lenient to other players, Umar should also be treated in the same way because he is an accomplished national player and has helped the national team in winning a lot of matches and events. So I feel Sethi will surely resolve the issue, but Umar should also be more careful in his behaviour.”

“I think Sethi and the PCB should extend invitations to all the past greats, no matter the PCB has issues with former greats or not, as it is a historic occasion and every player, who have served Pakistan cricket, deserve to be part of the festivity. I am sure Sethi will surely extend invitation to all the living legends, as this step will go a long way in enhancing his reputation and also help in bridging the gap between the PCB and former greats,” Qasim concluded.

MOHSIN ALI