Aussie Gavrilova wins first career title

NEW YORK - Australia's Daria Gavrilova claimed her first WTA title on Saturday, rallying for a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory over Dominika Cibulkova in the final at New Haven. The 23-year-old, who ousted top seed and defending champion Agnieszka Radwanska in the semi-finals, followed up with a hard-fought triumph over second-seeded Cibulkova that saw them duel for two hours and 45 minutes on the hard courts of Connecticut. For Gavrilova, ranked 26th in the world, it was a perfect curtain-raiser to the US Open, the final Grand Slam of the year that starts on Monday in Flushing Meadows. She denied Slovakia's Cibulkova, ranked 11th in the world, a ninth career WTA title. When she drilled a forehand winner to seal the victory, Gavrilova leapt into the air and tossed her racquet in celebration.–AFP

Agut lifts Winston-Salem ATP trophy

MIAMI - Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut warmed up for the US Open by claiming his second ATP title of the season on Saturday at the Winston-Salem Open. The top seed -- and runner-up to compatriot Pablo Carreno Busta in the tournament last year -- defeated first-time ATP finalist Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia-Herzegovina in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4. The triumph comes after his January victory at Chennai, and his two titles in 2017 match his career best for a season. He also won two tournaments in 2014. Bautista Agut's ninth career crown was a confidence-builder, with the US Open set to start on Monday at Flushing Meadows. "I had a great week," he said. "I hope to continue this momentum in New York." The Spaniard seized early leads in each set before Dzumhur battled back.–AFP

Wapda rout Army for women’s rugby title

LAHORE – Pakistan Wapda routed Army 5-0 to win the 2nd Women National 7s Rugby Championship held here in Lahore Cantt on Sunday. In the first half of the final, no team scores a single point while in the second half, Javaria scored a wonderful try to provide Wapda 5-0 lead. In the dying moments of the final, Army players tried to score but they failed and Wapda girls emerged as title winners. Sindh team finished third in the event. Maj Gen (r) M Ashraf Chuadhry graced the final as chief guest Pakistan Rugby Union (PRU) president Fawzi Kahwaja, head coach Shakeel Ahmed Malik, Mozzam Ali and a great number of players and their families were also present on the occasion. In the end, the chief guest gave away best player of the tournament award to Javaria, Iram best player of the match and Sumera Kauser best young player.–Staff Reporter

IFA boys, Young Rising FC girls score wins

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad Football Association (IFA) boys won ‘Save Tomorrow II – Time to Remember, Time to Act’ football match after defeating Rawalpindi District Football Association (RDFA) 2-0 here at Jinnah Stadium, Pakistan Sports Complex on late Saturday night. Young Rising Star Women (YRSW) Football Club beat Islamabad Football Association (IFA) female team 2-1 in the ladies match. The event was conducted to raise awareness against drug abuse. The Karim Khan Afridi Welfare Foundation (KKWF) is a non-profit organisation working primarily to raise drug awareness among teenagers while the event was sponsored under Serena Hotel’s Sports Diplomacy Initiative.–Staff Reporter