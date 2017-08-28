LEEDS:- England's Ben Stokes has received an official reprimand for using ‘obscene, offensive or insulting’ language during the ongoing second Test against the West Indies at Headingley, the ICC announced Sunday. “The 26-year-old all-rounder fell foul of the ICC's code of conduct during Saturday's second day when, in the 101st over of the West Indies' first innings, he reacted in frustration after being edged by Shai Hope for a boundary by making an inappropriate comment which was clearly audible through the stump mic and also heard by the match officials," according to an ICC statement.–AFP