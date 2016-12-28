ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) secretary Ijaz Ur Rehman has said that the Pakistani bowlers have been creating waves in international arena as they have been excelling in the international events and keen to win laurels for the country.

Talking to The Nation, Ijaz said: “Our star junior player Sardar Ahmer Abbas Saldera reached the final of the All-Star Junior Championship in Malaysia, while Amjed Mehmood bagged the fourth position in senior championship at the same venue. Despite the fact that the PTBF has been striving and almost begging the IPC minister and the PSB Director General for the last 5 to 6 years to provide us with an international coach, construct a bowling alley at Pakistan Sports Complex premises - PSB executive committee has twice approved the proposed plan – but nothing on the ground was done. If the proposed plan is executed, it would have not only helped the PTBF in grooming grassroots level players, but also give huge boost to the PSB finances.” Ijaz said he had travelled to different countries of Europe, USA, Asia and Middle East, where he met with international top ranked bowlers, who had promised his to come and play in Pakistan. “I had planned an international bowling championship in 2014, for which around 150 bowlers of 50 countries confirmed their participation, but lukewarm response from the IPC and the PSB spoiled all the good work done by me and my friends abroad.”

He said he had managed to construct bowling alley at Jinnah Super, which was 6-lane but it was not according to international standard, which only allowed 24-lane alley. “It is my promise, if the PSB Director General and IPC Minister pay heed to my sincere efforts and order construction of international-standard bowling alley at the PSB, I will organise world cup in one year time in Islamabad and it is my challenge that more than 80 countries will participate in the mega event.

“Already too much precious time had been wasted. The files are pending and the committee members don’t have time to give go ahead so that we may start work on the bowling alley. I request Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to look into this matter, as he is a sportsman and a keen sports promoter so he must help the PTBF and order the PSB to start work on the project, which is of great importance for the youth of the country,” he added.

Ijaz said: “The international sports revival depends upon how much federations are active in conducting international events in Pakistan and how much they have say at world level. I am surprised, at one end, everybody is crying that international players and teams are not ready to tour Pakistan and on other end, when somebody uses his good offices and try to conduct international event in Pakistan, unwanted hurdles are created in their way. This negative attitude must be changed, if we seriously want to see international players and teams perform in front of local masses.”

The PTBF secretary said they had decided to postpone prestigious 10th National Ranking Tenpin Bowling Championship 2016, which was set to start from December 25 due to examinations of the players, other domestic issues and on the request of senior bowlers, who had requested to change the dates because of their important commitments. “After consulting all the stakeholders, I decided to change the dates and now the championship will be held from January 24 to 29 at the Leisure City Bowling Club, Safa Gold Mall, in which around 250 bowlers from across the country and also from neighbouring country Afghanistan will be seen in action in singles, doubles, team, media, ladies singles, deaf and amateur events.”

Ijaz confirmed that Pakistani bowlers would participate in the Vth Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games to be held in Turkmenistan from September next year. “We are also inviting coach for training from Malaysia for the highly important Games. The PSB should allocate special grant in this regard keeping in mind our bowlers exceptional performances,” Ijaz concluded.