Shiffrin wins rare giant slalom

SEMMERING - American slalom queen Mikaela Shiffrin registered a rare giant slalom success at the Austrian resort Tuesday. Olympic champion Shiffrin, 21, notched up her 24th overall World Cup success but only her second in the discipline with a time of 2min 01.81sec. In second came France's Tessa Worley at .78sec with Italian Manuela Moelgg taking third at 1.09. Worley leads the giant slalom standings while Shiffrin controls the overall standings by 55 points from Lara Gut, the defending Crystal Globe champion who recovered from 17th place after the first run to finish fourth. Shiffrin's only previous giant slalom success came at another Austrian ski resort at Solden in October 2014. The women's World Cup continues with another giant slalom on Wednesday and a slalom on Thursday.–AFP

Toure happy to come in from the cold

LONDON - Yaya Toure admits he feels reborn after returning from exile to play a key role in Manchester City's Premier League title challenge. Toure, 33, appeared destined to leave City after being frozen out by new manager Pep Guardiola earlier in the season. But the Ivory Coast midfielder has enjoyed a remarkable renaissance in the space of just six weeks. Surprisingly brought in from the cold by Guardiola after the resolution of a row with his agent in November, Toure has regained his old place at the heart of City's midfield engine room. The former Barcelona star delivered impressive display as City overcame Hull 3-0 to stay in touch with leaders Chelsea. "I look like a kid, just enjoying playing football and helping my team-mates and the fans. It's very important to me," Toure said.–AFP

Jansrud claims Santa Caterina super-G

SANTA CATERINA DI VALFURVA - Norway's Kjetil Jansrud claimed the men's super-G at Santa Caterina on Tuesday for his 18th World Cup success. A specialist in the discipline Jansrud was following up his super-G wins already this season at Val d'Isere and Val Gardena. The 31-year-old Olympic champion covered the Deborah Compagnoni slope in 1min 30.88sec with Austria's Hannes Reichelt taking second at 60 hundredths of a second with Italy's Dominik Paris completing the podium at .65s. Jansrud tightened his grip on the super-G standings and moved to within 151 points of World Cup overall leader Marcel Hirscher who trailed in among the back markers. Home hope Christof Innerhofer, favourite for Wednesday's downhill, was one of the main contenders blown off course by strong gusts of wind.–AFP

PTF chief visits Davis Cup venue

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) president Salim Saifullah Khan visited the Pakistan Sports Complex synthetic courts and termed arrangements as satisfactory. Salim met with IPC secretary Raja Nadir Ali here to discuss up-gradation/maintenance of synthetic courts of Pakistan Sports Complex, where Davis Cup Asia-Oceania Group-II tie will be held between hosts Pakistan and Iran from February 3 to 5. He said Iranians would enjoy the hospitality of Pakistanis and would bring back sweet memories. The IPC secretary said that work on the project had already started and it would be completed well before time. Both the officials termed hosting the international event in Pakistan after the gap of 12 years as a good omen, which would help in reviving international sports in the country.–Staff Reporter

3rd PSB-PTF level-I coaching course

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tennis Federation secretary M Khalid Rehmani has said that the federation is conducting the 3rd PSB-PTF pre-ITF level-I coaching course here from today (Wednesday). Rehmani said: “The PTF under the umbrella of its Coaches Education Program (CEP) will hold the third edition of this coaches’ education course, while in the previous two courses held in Karachi and Lahore early this year, 63 participants (male/female) attended and 23 passed and acquired the status of national green badge coach.” He said the PSB sponsored all the three courses while ITF level-III tutor coach Kamran Khalil would supervise the course, whereas physical trainer Nasrullah Rana would address physical training aspects of coaching. PSB DDG Academies Shahid Islam and Aqeel Khan will be the guest speakers.–Staff Reporter