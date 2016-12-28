LAHORE - ZTBL and Pebble Breakers won the opening matches of the Pak-Suzuki Motor Polo Cup 2016-17 played here at the Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground on Tuesday.

In the first match of the day, one and half goal handicap advantage helped ZTBL beat Momin Ghee by 8½-8. When the final whistle of the match was blown, the score was 8-7 in favour of Momin Ghee but one and half goal handicap advantage turned the tables of the match and declared ZTBL winners. From the winning side, Saqib Khan Khakwani slammed a quartet while Taimur Mawaz Khan scored a brace and Mumtaz Abbas Niazi hit one. From the losing side, Bilal Haye hammered a hat-trick while Ahmed Zubair Butt and Omar Asjad Malhi scored a brace each and Arslan Najeeb converted one.

The match started with Bilal Haye’s brace which gave Momin Ghee 2-0 lead. Mumtaz Niazi then scored a field goal to reduce the deficit to 2-1. Ahmed Zubair and Arslan Najeeb then hit one goal apiece to stretch Momin Ghee lead to 4-1 before the end of the first chukker. Momin Ghee players continued their good show in the second chukker and pumped in two goals – one each by Omar Malhi and Ahmed Zubair, to further enhance their lead to 6-1. ZTBL then bounced back and hit a brace through Saqib and Taimur Mawaz to reduce the lead to 6-3.

The third chukker was fully dominated by ZTBL as they scored two goals through Saqib to make it 6-5. In the fourth and last chukker, Bilal Haye score another goal to increase Momin Ghee lead to 7-5, but Saqib and Taimur hit one goal apiece to level the score at 7-7. In the dying moments of the match, Omar Malhi scored an impressive goal to provide Momin Ghee 8-7 lead before the end of the last chukker. But with one and half goal handicap advantage proved good enough for ZTBL to register 8½-8 victory. Hissam Ali Hyder and Ahmed Ali Tiwana officiated the match as field umpires.

In the second match of the day, Pebble Breakers routed Master Paints/Newage by 6-3. Ahmed Ali Tiwana was star of the day for Pebble Breakers as he hammered fabulous four goals while Mohsin Atta Khan Khosa and Atif Yar Tiwana added one goal each. From the losing side, Hissam Ali Hyder slammed all the three goals. Andres Crispo and Saqib Khan Khakwani supervised the match as field umpires.

Pak-Suzuki Motor Staff General Manager Syed Wajahat Ali, Suzuki Motor Township CEO Mir Shoaib Ahmed, LPC president Irfan Ali Hyder, executive committee members and polo lovers also witnessed the opening matches.