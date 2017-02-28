ISLAMABAD-District Sports Officer (DSO) Rawalpindi Abdul Waheed Babar has vowed to conduct the PCB Inter-School U-16 Cricket Championship across the country in a successful way from April this year.

He said this while chairing the first meeting of the seven tehsil representatives in connection with PCB’s decision of organizing the Inter-School U-16 Cricket event. The meeting was held at Shahbaz Sharif Sports Complex and was attended by Zakir Abbasi, Masood Ahmed, M Ramzan, Raja M Bilal, Asad Mehmood, Raja M Tahir, Nasir Shahzad and Zahid Sabir. Around 100 government schools kids, fall in jurisdiction of Rawalpindi district, will be invited for trials from which 3 teams from Rawalpindi, two from Gujjar Khan, one each from Murree and Kahuta will be picked after free and fair trials conducted under the watchful eyes of test cricketers hailing from Rawalpindi Region, so no one can raise finger or had any objection.

The participants discussed in detail different proposals, criteria, pick and drop to far flung areas kids, kit bags, tracksuits, shoes, drinking water, meal and comprehensive report will be submitted to PCB in due course of time.

Talking to The Nation, Abdul Waheed Babar said: “We had a very fruitful meeting in which we discussed to conduct the event successfully. We are very optimistic about conducting a series of meeting before finalising recommendations and suggestions. We will hold the event in a professional way as we have 6 international-standard floodlight-equipped cricket grounds, where kids will be provided with best facilities.”