Dubai - Senior experts, including former Pakistan cricketers, have lauded the Punjab government's decision to host Pakistan Super League final in Lahore.

Speaking at the private TV channel, former cricketer Sikandar Bakht praised the decision saying, "Circumstances are not good all across the world. Unfortunately, we faced bad situation more often, but we are to fight terrorists. We have to send out a message that these terrorists can't defeat us.”

'This is a strong message,' says Raja and added: “It is good. This is a strong message and it should be backed by involving fans." Asked will people be able to watch the final as only five days are left and tickets yet to be sold, Raja said, "People will swarm the stadium if spirited efforts were made".

Renowned sports commentator Aliya Rasheed said the decision shows the nation's resolve. She appreciated Najam Sethi making the hosting of mega event in Pakistan possible. "PSL is our reflection. It is our brand and image, and I hope that all those concerned will ensure that there occurs no trouble in hosting of PSL final in Lahore," Aliya said and added: "The excitement and happiness would have no limit. The final in Lahore will prove to be the first drop of rain as it would lead holding of matches in other cities of the country in future."

Former Pakistan captain M Yousuf said: "This is a good news. It will benefit Pakistan cricket. People will come from different cities to watch their heroes playing and enjoy it.”