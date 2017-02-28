Dubai - Amidst uncertainty regarding the availability of leading foreign stars for the summit clash, Karachi Kings opener Chris Gayle has tackled the issue in his own hilarious manner.

When asked if he would be willing to travel to Lahore for the PSL final, Gayle, who played leading role in Karachi Kings victory against Islamabad United in the last league match, came up with a funny riposte. Speaking to Wisden India, he jested, “Well, if you take me, I will come with you. Invite me, man. Now you invite me and then you may see me.”

On his poor form during the initial phase of the Pakistan Super League, the left-hander quipped, “(It’s) because of the weather. It’s very cold, so I didn’t get any sunshine. That’s the reason. I am just kidding.

“I wasn’t playing much cricket. So (I was) definitely rusty and was travelling and haven’t been practising, so it showed in the middle. But I am a professional and I am not going to find any excuse.”