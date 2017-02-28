India's terrible 333-run loss to Australia in the very first Test match has given quite a lot of pressure to Indian cricket team so the team decided to do some trekking as part of a team effort to recover psychologically from the incident.

A couple of Indian cricket commentators and analysts were full of praise for Virat Kohli and a former player had gone so far as to predict that the boys in blue would hammer Australia 3-0 or 4-0 in the four-match Test series between the two sides being currently played in India. However, Australia decimated India in the Pune Test match, beating India by 333 runs and finishing play in the first three days of the Test.

Indian cricketers took to the mountains as part of a 'team activity' to clear their heads over the recent loss to Australia, in a bid to regroup ahead of the second Test match which will be held in Bengaluru.