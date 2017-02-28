LAHORE -Khushal Riaz Khan of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) lifted the All-Pakistan National Junior Squash Championship U-15 title after beating Ali Sher 3-1 in the final here at the PSA squash courts on Monday.



Khushal, hailing from Peshawar, played quality squash and outran Ali Sher (PAF) 11/6, 11/13, 12/10, 11/2. It is pertinent to mention here that Khushal has also performed well in British Junior Open and US Junior Open and striving to earn good name for Pakistan globally.



The u-19 final was won by Abbas Zeb (KP), who defeated Zeeshan Gul (KP) 11/8, 11/7, 6/11, 11/8 while the winner of u-17 final was Uzair Shaukat (PAF), who beat Uzair Rasheed (PB) 13/15, 7/11, 11/8, 11/9, 11/8.



The u-13 boys title went to M Hamza (PAF) who thumped M Ammad (PAF) by 11/6, 7/11, 5/11, 11/7, 11/7 while in the u-11 final, Khaqan Malik (PB) beat Usman Nadeem Butt (PB) by 7/11, 11/6, 8/11, 11/9, 11/9 in 22 minutes.



Secretary Sports Nayyar Iqbal was chief guest at the concluding ceremony and gave away prizes to the winners while Punjab Squash Association (PSA) president Dr Nadeem Mukhtar, secretary Sheraz Saleem, treasurer Tariq Siddique Malik, VP Tariq Rana, coaches and players were also present there.