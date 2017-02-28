ISLAMABAD-Defending champions Pakistan taught baseball lesson to Iraq as they thrashed them by 25-0 in the last Pool A match of the 13th West Asia Cup Baseball Championship here at Pakistan Sports Complex baseball ground on Monday.

It was a dull match which clearly showed Pakistan team was too strong for Iraqis to handle. Pakistan could have scored at least 100 runs as the champions scored 23 runs in the first innings, but they deliberately kept on getting out to ensure face-saving results for the visitors.

According to rules, at least 5 innings must be completed to determine the fate of the match out of possible 9 innings. A team must have at least 15 score lead to be declared as winners in 5 innings and a team can be declared victorious in 7 innings in case of 10-run lead. After not scoring in second and third innings, Pakistan scored once in the 4th and once in the 5th innings to take their score tally to 25, thus declared winners. Arsalan and Faqeer Hussain scored 4 runs each, Sumair Zawar, Wasim Ali, Riaz Khan and Amin Afridi scored 3 runs each, while Umair Bhatti and Majeed scored 2 runs reach.

Pakistan will take on Iran in the first semifinal today (Tuesday) here at 10am, while Sri Lanka will face Nepal challenge in the second semifinal at 1:30pm.

It was once again highly risky day as far as security was concerned. Inspector General Islamabad Police Tariq Masood Yasin was the chief guest on the occasion, while IPC Minister Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, along with other high-profile personalities and foreign players were present on the occasion. But the police never bothered to adopt even ordinary measures, while strangers were given easy access to not only the venue but they were also roaming around and meeting with the players.

It is hoped that the interior minister will take notice of the situation as high terror alert is once again pointed out by the agencies. The proper security should be ensured for the last two days of the event, as the successful conduct of the event will send a very positive signal to the international community.