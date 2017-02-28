Ahmed Shahzad and KP Pietersen took the responsibility of Quetta Gladiators’ innings and lead the total to 200 runs in the first playoff against Peshawar Zalmi.

Pietersen’s master blaster 40-run innings hindered Zalmi bowlers from taking regular wickets and slowing down the run rate. Gladiators played with a run rate of 10 throughout their innings.

Ahmed Shahzad did a lot of damage to the bowlers by not letting them succeed in taking his wicket and scored aggressively. He hit 4 sixes and 7 fours and piled up 71 runs on just 38 balls.

The first one to get out was Wright, who scored 12 runs off seven balls and by hitting two boundaries before returning to the pavilion. He was dismissed by Hasan Ali. Kevin Pietersen came in at number 3 and joined Shahzad on the crease.

Earlier, Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and invited Gladiators to bat first. The pitch report revealed that the average score batting first is 165-170.

"Looks like a very good wicket," said the Zalmi skipper after winning the toss and adding that, "hopefully we can restrict them to a good total like we have done before.”

Teams

Peshawar Zalmi

DJG Sammy (capt), DJ Malan, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Hafeez, MN Samuels, Haris Sohail, Shahid Afridi, CJ Jordan, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Asghar, Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Junaid Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, EJG Morgan, Imran Khan (1), Sohaib Maqsood

Quetta Gladiators

Sarfraz Ahmed (capt), LJ Wright, Ahmed Shehzad, KP Pietersen, RR Rossouw, Mohammad Nawaz (3), Saad Nasim, Anwar Ali, Hasan Khan, Zulfiqar Babar, TS Mills, Bismillah Khan, Mahmudullah, Umar Amin, NLTC Perera, Umar Gul, Mir Hamza, Asad Shafiq