Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has submitted a resolution to stop the Pakistan Super League (PSL) final in Lahore, reported Waqt News.

The resolution was presented by PTI MPA Shaneela Rawat.

“PSL final should not be conducted in Lahore,” read the resolution. Security risk is mentioned as the reason behind the objection.

Earlier, PTI chairman Imran Khan opposed the decision by PCB and Punjab Government and called it ‘madness’.

Khan asserted that holding a single match in tight security will further showcase the vulnerability of Pakistan.

“God forbid, if there is any incident, cricket from Pakistan will be vanished for at least next decade,” Khan tweeted.

The PSL final is scheduled to be held on Sunday March 5 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore. The tournament has entered the playoff stage, with Peshawar Zalmi taking on Quetta Gladiator in the qualifier tonight.



